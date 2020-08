Officer who shot protester with tear gas suspended 2 days Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A police officer in western Michigan has been suspended two days without pay after a man protesting police brutality was struck with a tear gas canister. An internal review determined Phillip Reinink used unreasonable force on May 30, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne told reporters Tuesday. The victim was […] 👓 View full article

