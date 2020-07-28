Global  
 

Pharrell, Beastie Boys, RZA, halftime show score Emmy nods

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winners including Pharrell Williams, the Beastie Boys and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor have a chance of winning their first-ever honors at the Emmy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s show-stopping halftime show performance also earned multiple nominations. “Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira” picked up four […]
