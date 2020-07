You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Belarus cracks down on protests over candidates' election exclusion



Hundreds of people have been arrested in Belarus, following protests against the exclusion of the two main opposition candidates from next month’s election. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Belarus President Lukashenko miraculously survives coronavirus President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko experienced coronavirus disease asymptomatically, on his feet. Lukashenko told about his experience on Tuesday, July...

PRAVDA 6 hours ago





Tweets about this