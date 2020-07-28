Global  
 

Lakers’ Anthony Davis’ status unclear after poked in the eye

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Re-opening night is fast approaching, and Anthony Davis’ status is uncertain. Davis, who left the Los Angeles Lakers’ second scrimmage after getting poked in the eye and didn’t play in the team’s exhibition finale at Walt Disney World, didn’t practice on Tuesday. The All-Star forward still being officially listed […]
 NBA Legend Charles Barkley joins Colin Cowherd to talk the Los Angeles Lakers & Clippers as they play out the season in the NBA bubble. Barkley tells Colin if the Lakers win the championship, it will be due in large part to Anthony Davis, because the Clippers just don't have an answer for him.

The Lakers and Clippers did not disappoint in the NBA’s return last night. Each team led by double figures at one point, and it included a 26-to-5 run by the Clippers and a 36-to-14 run by the..

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe break down the possibilities of tonight's game between the Lakers and the Clippers. Anthony Davis returns from injury to assist LeBron while the Clippers are well..

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both sat out the Lakers final scrimmage game ahead of tomorrow night’s first game back against the Clippers. Now AD’s status remains in question tomorrow night. Frank..

Davis, Williamson say they’re ready for re-opening night

 LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson say they are ready for re-opening night. Davis practiced Wednesday for the first time since...
Seattle Times


