Lakers’ Anthony Davis’ status unclear after poked in the eye

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 5 days ago Charles Barkley: The Clippers have no answer for Anthony Davis 01:27 NBA Legend Charles Barkley joins Colin Cowherd to talk the Los Angeles Lakers & Clippers as they play out the season in the NBA bubble. Barkley tells Colin if the Lakers win the championship, it will be due in large part to Anthony Davis, because the Clippers just don't have an answer for him.