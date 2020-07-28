Lakers’ Anthony Davis’ status unclear after poked in the eye
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Re-opening night is fast approaching, and Anthony Davis’ status is uncertain. Davis, who left the Los Angeles Lakers’ second scrimmage after getting poked in the eye and didn’t play in the team’s exhibition finale at Walt Disney World, didn’t practice on Tuesday. The All-Star forward still being officially listed […]
