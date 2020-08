Knights were on a roll and Stars struggled before NHL halted Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Dallas Stars were in a miserable stretch when the NHL season came to a sudden and unexpected stop 4 1/2 months ago. Vegas was playing some of its best hockey after a coaching change. Both now have the same chance of being the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs when plays resumes […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this