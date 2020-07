Lindor, Zimmer homer in Indians’ 4-3 win over White Sox Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer each homered and drove in two runs, propelling the Cleveland Indians to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. Aaron Civale (1-0) struck out a career-high nine and allowed two runs over six innings in his first […] 👓 View full article