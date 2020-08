Cardinals RHP Mikolas out for season with forearm surgery Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will have season-ending surgery to repair a tendon in his strained right forearm, creating an opening in the rotation. The Cardinals placed Mikolas on the 10-day injured list before their game Tuesday at Minnesota. Mikolas was supposed to start on Wednesday. President of baseball operations John […] 👓 View full article

