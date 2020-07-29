Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds wait hours for coronavirus care in Ecuador capital

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Hundreds of people with breathing problems waited for hours in long lines in Ecuador’s capital Tuesday seeking medical attention and tests to determine if they were infected with the new coronavirus. Hospitals and funeral homes have been overwhelmed for weeks in Quito, where city officials have reported 12,747 confirmed cases and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected [Video]

COVID update: Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in 24 hours; Shivraj becomes first CM to get infected

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan became the first CM to contract COVID-19 in India. On a brighter side, the country on July 24..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:19Published
Delhi: 80% hospital beds unoccupied; CM inaugurates new facility | Covid [Video]

Delhi: 80% hospital beds unoccupied; CM inaugurates new facility | Covid

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal virtually inaugurated a new hospital in the national capital. The new facility in Burari marks the addition of 450 beds to Delh's Covid bed count. The capital has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:09Published
Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Tweets about this