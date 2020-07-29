Hundreds wait hours for coronavirus care in Ecuador capital
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Hundreds of people with breathing problems waited for hours in long lines in Ecuador’s capital Tuesday seeking medical attention and tests to determine if they were infected with the new coronavirus. Hospitals and funeral homes have been overwhelmed for weeks in Quito, where city officials have reported 12,747 confirmed cases and […]
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal virtually inaugurated a new hospital in the national capital. The new facility in Burari marks the addition of 450 beds to Delh's Covid bed count. The capital has..
India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..