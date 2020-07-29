Global  
 

One News Page

Misleading Virus Video, Pushed by the Trumps, Spreads Online

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
In a video posted Monday online, a group of people calling themselves “America’s Frontline Doctors” and wearing white medical coats spoke against the backdrop of the Supreme Court in Washington, sharing misleading claims about the virus, including that hydroxychloroquine was an effective coronavirus treatment and that masks did not slow the spread of the virus. […]
