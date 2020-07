New Vikings DT Pierce, asthma sufferer, opts out of season Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic turned life around the world upside down just as Michael Pierce signed his three-year, $27 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. The 350-pound defensive tackle’s worry about playing this season grew as quickly as the spread of the coronavirus . Pierce has asthma, putting him squarely in the heightened risk […] 👓 View full article