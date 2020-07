Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Aerial Powers scored a career-high 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting and the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 94-89 on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2019 Finals. Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen each scored 16 points for the defending champion Mystics (2-0) and Emma Meesseman added 12 points and […]