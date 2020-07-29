Global  
 

Men's Cricket World Cup Super League: England's Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow look to enter top 10 in ICC ODI rankings

DNA Wednesday, 29 July 2020
As England will begin their Cricket World Cup Super League campaign against Ireland, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will be looking to enter the top ten in the ICC ODI rankings.
