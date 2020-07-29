Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Jeopardy!' 'Wheel of Fortune' head back to production with COVID-19 changes to Alex Trebek's podium, wheel

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
TV gameshows "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" are returning to the studio to shoot shows with some noticeable COVID-19 safety changes to the set.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

'My Tanzanian family is split over coronavirus'

 Sammy Awami writes that his relatives are divided over the Tanzanian leader's policy on Covid-19.
BBC News

Scores forced to self-isolate after 'reckless' Queensland women who travelled interstate test positive

 Authorities will investigate whether two women with COVID-19 who returned to Queensland from Melbourne lied on their border declaration forms.
SBS

Trump again touts hydroxychloroquine for COVID

 A day after President Donald Trump and his son shared a fresh dose of misinformation about hydroxychloroquine in videos that were taken down by Twitter and..
USATODAY.com

Alex Trebek Alex Trebek Canadian-American television personality

Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More News | THR News [Video]

Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More News | THR News

"Pray for Ye" began trending late Monday night following a series of alarming tweets from Kanye. Later, the rapper thanked Dave Chappelle for visiting him. Plus, Alex Trebek opens up about an emotional decision regarding his cancer treatment.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:29Published
Alex Trebek Opens Up About Emotional Decision Around Cancer Treatment | THR News [Video]

Alex Trebek Opens Up About Emotional Decision Around Cancer Treatment | THR News

Alex Trebek opened up about an emotional decision regarding his cancer treatment in his new memoir 'The Answer Is...: Reflections of My Life,' released Tuesday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:19Published

Alex Trebek opens up about cancer, 'last days' in new memoir: 'Death is part of life'

 "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek gets frank about life, death and his Stage 4 cancer struggle in new memoir "The Answer Is...," out Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus stimulus bill, NFL training, Alex Trebek memoir: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Another stimulus bill is in the works, NFL rookies are scheduled to be in training camp, Publix to require face coverings and more news to start off your..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'Jeopardy!' 'Wheel of Fortune' head back to production with COVID-19 changes to Alex Trebek's podium, wheel

 TV gameshows "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" are returning to the studio to shoot shows with some noticeable COVID-19 safety changes to the set.
USATODAY.com

Alex Trebek Walks Back Comments About Stopping Cancer Treatment, Says He’s ‘Optimistic’

 “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is clarifying his earlier comments about stopping cancer treatment, saying he would return to a previous treatment if his...
The Wrap Also reported by •NewsyJust JaredMediaiteUSATODAY.comE! Online

Alex Trebek Outlines ‘Jeopardy!’ Production Changes for When Taping Resumes

Alex Trebek Outlines ‘Jeopardy!’ Production Changes for When Taping Resumes Alex Trebek is revealing plans for how “Jeopardy!” will be taped when production on the syndicated game show resumes in a few weeks. “We’ve redesigned...
The Wrap Also reported by •FOXNews.comE! Online

Tweets about this