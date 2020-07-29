Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victoria records another nine coronavirus deaths and 295 new cases as aged care crisis continues

SBS Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Seven of the nine deaths announced on Wednesday were linked to aged care settings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: No Reported Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Allegheny County

No Reported Coronavirus Deaths Reported In Allegheny County 00:21

 On Sunday, Allegheny County reported 133 new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Beloved ICU Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 [Video]

Beloved ICU Doctor Dies Of COVID-19

Maryland has had more than 85,000 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and more than 3,000 deaths. Now, HuffPost reports the disease has taken the life of a cherished Maryland ICU..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 7 More Deaths, 20 More Hospitalizations [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 7 More Deaths, 20 More Hospitalizations

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 119 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday out of 1,804 test results, and seven additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:29Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK confirmed deaths at 56,409 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK confirmed deaths at 56,409

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 45,878 people had died inhospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive forcoronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday, up by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Victoria escalates response to aged care crisis as state records 384 new coronavirus cases

 Victoria has recorded another six deaths and 384 new coronavirus cases as Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state is redirecting health staff to combat the...
SBS

Victoria records 532 new cases of coronavirus, six more deaths

 'Very challenging numbers': Victoria has recorded its biggest daily tally of new cases of coronavirus, 532. Six more people have died, five of them in aged care...
Sydney Morning Herald

Victoria records five more coronavirus deaths and 357 new cases amid creation of aged care response centre

 Five more coronavirus deaths and 357 new cases were recorded in Victoria on Saturday, as an aged care response centre was established to assist with the growing...
SBS


Tweets about this

CovidTrajectory

Dr Nagaratnam Jeyasreedharan (Sree) Victoria records another nine coronavirus deaths and 295 new cases as aged care crisis continues https://t.co/XhcIJz51O0 6 minutes ago