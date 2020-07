You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murder



Pc Andrew Harper’s widow said she was “immensely disappointed” after threeteenagers who dragged him to his death were cleared of his murder. DriverHenry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 5 days ago Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter



Driver Henry Long, 19, has been found not guilty of murder, but had ealierpleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Pc Andrew Harper. PassengersJessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published 5 days ago Pc Andrew Harper murder trial to resume



The trial over the death of Police Constable Andrew Harper is due to resume. The trial of three men charged accused of murdering the police officer was previously abandoned due to the coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published on June 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Pc Andrew Harper murder trial jury given majority direction The jury in the retrial of three teenagers accused of murdering Pc Andrew Harper has been given a majority direction.

Belfast Telegraph 6 days ago



Juror discharged as Pc murder trial draws to a close A juror has been discharged from the retrial of three teenagers accused of the murder of Pc Andrew Harper as the case draws to a close.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago





Tweets about this