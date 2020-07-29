Asia Today: China, South Korea see upticks in virus cases
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — China reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the country continues to battle an outbreak in Xinjiang. The 101 new cases was China’s highest daily increase in weeks. The northwestern region of Xinjiang accounted for 89, with another eight in the northeastern province of Liaoning and one in […]
Hundreds of businesses were boarded up and closed today (July 27) in Bangkok with the country's tourism industry crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Footage from the Sukhumvit Road - once the busiest destination in the country for holidaymakers - shows deserted bars, restaurants, shops and...
BEIJING (AP) — China reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the country continues to battle an outbreak in Xinjiang.
The 101 new cases... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times