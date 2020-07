Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Davis banged a two-run homer off the Pesky Pole, and left-hander David Peterson pitched 5 2/3 innings to win his major league debut and lead the New York Mets to an 8-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. The Mets swept the two-game series and sent the Red […]