Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will not be transferred to CBI: Maharashtra HM



Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will not be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh said. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05 Published 51 minutes ago

Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed | Oneindia News



Night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 FROM AUGUST 5 . Metro rail operations and large.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:01 Published 2 hours ago