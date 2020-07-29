'Do not hold grudges': Biden's notes reveal several talking points about Kamala Harris

Protests Highlight Strengths Of Biden's Possible VP Pick Kamala Harris



Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they think Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.) should be the one. Amid the nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, Sen. Harris may have found the glory that eluded her in her failed presidential bid.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970