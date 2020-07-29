|
'Do not hold grudges': Biden's notes reveal several talking points about Kamala Harris
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The other talking points about Harris were: "Campaigned with me & Jill." "Talented." "Great help to campaign." "Great respect for her."
