'Do not hold grudges': Biden's notes reveal several talking points about Kamala Harris

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The other talking points about Harris were: "Campaigned with me & Jill." "Talented." "Great help to campaign." "Great respect for her."
US election: Biden pledges billions to improve racial equality

 The Democratic candidate vows to boost opportunities for Black, Latino and Native American businesses.
BBC News

'Racial equity': Biden proposes federal contracting, debt relief to aid racial minorities in economic recovery

 Joe Biden in his Democratic presidential campaign proposed federal contracting and debt relief to help minorities benefit from the economic recovery
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden plans to name vice presidential running mate next week

 Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, said Tuesday he would name his running mate the first week of August.
USATODAY.com
Biden promises VP pick by first week in August [Video]

Biden promises VP pick by first week in August

Presumptive Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday told reporters they'd know by the first week in August his choice for a running-mate.

Kamala Harris: COVID-stricken USA is desperate for a strong leader. Instead we have Trump.

 If Trump and Republicans can't recognize their missteps and get serious about these crises, it's time for them to move aside and let real leaders lead.
USATODAY.com
Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick [Video]

Pressure among Dems for Biden's running mate pick

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is facing pressure from contending groups inside his party as he prepares to interview a shortlist of women for the most important hire of his political career: his running mate. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search [Video]

Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar effectively pulled herself from Joe Biden's search for a running mate on Thursday, saying the position should go to a woman of color instead. Gloria Tso reports.

Protests Highlight Strengths Of Biden's Possible VP Pick Kamala Harris [Video]

Protests Highlight Strengths Of Biden's Possible VP Pick Kamala Harris

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is under pressure to choose a black woman as his running mate. Now, Reuters reports Democratic donors, strategists, and campaign insiders say they think Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.) should be the one. Amid the nationwide protests over racism and police brutality, Sen. Harris may have found the glory that eluded her in her failed presidential bid.

Biden's notes suggest Kamala Harris may be his chosen running mate: reports

 Presidential candidate Joe Biden has kept quiet on who he is going to announce to be his running mate next week, but a mistake report by Politico and a photo of...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite•Seattle Times•CBS News•New Zealand Herald

Politico Deletes Report Saying Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris As VP

 'Worthy opponent and worthy running mate'
