|
Minnesota Twins hold moment of silence for George Floyd at 8:46
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals stop play at Target Field in fifth inning to pay tribute to George Floyd, who died in police custody in May.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
George Floyd man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020
Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
In Stockton, a Powerful Program to Prevent ViolenceWith the pandemic, and then the eruption of protests in response to the killing of George Floyd, Julian Balderama’s work has become all the more challenging.
NYTimes.com
America divided two months after death of George FloydTwo months after George Floyd's death, the United States is being shaken by an anti-racism surge that, more and more, is dividing its political class. ......
WorldNews
What Do Portland Protesters Want, and How Have the Police Responded?Eight weeks after the death of George Floyd, here’s a look at why longstanding protests in the city have recently intensified.
NYTimes.com
Minnesota Twins Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
St. Louis Cardinals Major League Baseball team in St. Louis, Missouri, United States
Target Field Baseball stadium in Minneapolis, MN, US
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this