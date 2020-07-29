Global  
 

Minnesota Twins hold moment of silence for George Floyd at 8:46

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals stop play at Target Field in fifth inning to pay tribute to George Floyd, who died in police custody in May.
George Floyd man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day [Video]

Portland protesters, officers clash on 60th day

[NFA] Tensions remained high in Portland, Oregon for the 60th straight day of anti-racism protests, after six U.S. mayors on Monday urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

In Stockton, a Powerful Program to Prevent Violence

 With the pandemic, and then the eruption of protests in response to the killing of George Floyd, Julian Balderama’s work has become all the more challenging.
NYTimes.com

America divided two months after death of George Floyd

 Two months after George Floyd's death, the United States is being shaken by an anti-racism surge that, more and more, is dividing its political class. ......
WorldNews

What Do Portland Protesters Want, and How Have the Police Responded?

 Eight weeks after the death of George Floyd, here’s a look at why longstanding protests in the city have recently intensified.
NYTimes.com

Minnesota Twins Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States


St. Louis Cardinals Major League Baseball team in St. Louis, Missouri, United States


Target Field Baseball stadium in Minneapolis, MN, US

