‘Big companies aren’t bad’: Zuckerberg and other tech CEOs to testify in historic antitrust hearing
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Chief executives of Amazon, Google and Apple will also testify as part of a high-powered investigation of the tech industry “Companies aren’t bad just because they are big,” Facebook executive Mark Zuckerberg is set to tell Congress on Wednesday, as the world’s most powerful technology companies...
Mark Zuckerberg American internet entrepreneur and founder of Facebook
Apple Inc. American technology company
Google American technology company
Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Facebook American online social networking service
