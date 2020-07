'K.G.F Chapter 2': Sanjay Dutt's look as Adheera inspired by 'brutal ways of the Vikings' Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter page and unveiled the new first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' on the occasion of his 61st birthday. πŸ‘“ View full article