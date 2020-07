Portland overcomes miscues, gets past Cincinnati in shootout Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark made up for his mistake late in the second half with a key save in the penalty shootout, and the Timbers advanced past FC Cincinnati into the quarterfinals of the MLS is Back tournament on Tuesday night. Portland beat Cincinnati 4-2 in the shootout after […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Portland overcomes miscues, gets past Cincinnati in shootout Portland overcomes miscues, gets past Cincinnati in shootout

FOX Sports 38 minutes ago





Tweets about this Latest Commentary Portland overcomes miscues, gets past Cincinnati in shootout - https://t.co/OklPP3WtXm #LatestComments https://t.co/L3WuJSPiVb 13 minutes ago