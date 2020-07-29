|
Nevada sheriff to library: Support Black Lives Matter? Don't bother calling 911
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Douglas County, Nevada Sheriff Dan Coverley's open letter prompted a later press release saying the office will continue to respond to all 911 calls.
|
|
|
|
