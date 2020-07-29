Global  
 

Nevada sheriff to library: Support Black Lives Matter? Don't bother calling 911

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Douglas County, Nevada Sheriff Dan Coverley's open letter prompted a later press release saying the office will continue to respond to all 911 calls.
 A sheriff in Douglas County, Nevada threatened a library after they posted support for Black Lives Matter.

