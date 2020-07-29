|
Joey Bosa agrees to record contract extension with Los Angeles Chargers, per reports
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Joey Bosa and the Chargers have agreed to to a five-year contract extension worth $135 million. The extension is a record for an NFL defensive player.
