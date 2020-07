miss crazy RT @SkyNews : "The man just ignores science." GP Dr David Lloyd responds to US President Donald Trump defending the use of anti-malaria dru… 2 minutes ago

MabsBlennerHasset #BLM #FBPE #HighRiskCovid19 RT @SkyNews: "We have got to get prepared now." GP Dr David Lloyd says he is "concerned" by the possibility of a second #coronavirus wave… 10 minutes ago