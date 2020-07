Dan 🐻 🟧 RT @Cernovich: I got my hands on this memo and the story is not only true, but worse than reported. GOP is going all in to defend Google,… 5 seconds ago

Ocean Drive Social What to expect from tech’s historic antitrust showdown with Congress https://t.co/7M3q3O4KHd #social 9 seconds ago

Zie Bhekisisa Ndlovu BBC News - Tech giants Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon to face Congress https://t.co/xU7iGAmejg 10 seconds ago

Dan 🐻 🟧 RT @Cernovich: "Even if this hearing suggests that Google, Amazon, Apple, or Facebook have acted unlawfully, that would not necessarily mea… 13 seconds ago

G҉B҉D҉|| ☘︎ RT @ALLREDToDoRoJo: Big Tech to Appear Before Congress on Wednesday In rare joint appearance, the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebo… 31 seconds ago

Kamen Naydenov RT @aral: “Big tumors aren’t bad” – Cancer https://t.co/wLh1TLiVB6 33 seconds ago

Tyrone H. Muhammad RT @nytimes: 4 men who run tech companies worth a total of around $4.85 trillion dollars — including 2 of the world’s richest individuals —… 52 seconds ago