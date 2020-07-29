Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Where Queensland's new COVID cases visited while infected

The Age Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The pair of travellers who tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling from Melbourne and avoiding mandatory quarantine have sparked serious concerns of community transmission.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Source of 80% new COVID cases can be traced within 72 hrs: Health Ministry

Source of 80% new COVID cases can be traced within 72 hrs: Health Ministry 02:02

 The Health Ministry on community transmission has stated that in 80% of new cases, source of infection and close contacts can be traced within 72 hours. "India has cluster of cases and pockets of localised transmission. With 138 crore population only 50 out of 740 districts contribute to 80% cases....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, ISDH releases addition statistics on site [Video]

ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, ISDH releases addition statistics on site

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Thursday, July 30, that 970 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Indiana.

Credit: WLFIPublished
Concern Grows In New Jersey After Thousands Of New COVID-19 Cases Reported [Video]

Concern Grows In New Jersey After Thousands Of New COVID-19 Cases Reported

It’s a trend no state wants to follow, but New Jersey is joining the number of states seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
COVID-19 crushes U.S. economy in second quarter [Video]

COVID-19 crushes U.S. economy in second quarter

The U.S. economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered consumer and business spending, and a nascent recovery is under threat..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Premier 'furious' after cleaner's COVID mess puts school staff in isolation

 There are two new Queensland cases - both are 19-year-old women who travelled together from Melbourne to Brisbane via Sydney on July 21.
The Age


Tweets about this