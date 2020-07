After 4-hour grilling by MPs, WE co-founders insist they had no financial motive in student grant deal Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

WE Charity co-founders Marc and Craig Kielburger emerged from a four-hour grilling at the hands of opposition MPs today insisting they did not stand to gain financially from running the Liberal government's $900 million student grant program nor did they exploit their ties with the Trudeau family to secure the deal. 👓 View full article

