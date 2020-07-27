New York Gov. Cuomo to Investigate ‘Egregious’ Chainsmokers Concert

Charity Chainsmokers Concert On Long Island Under Investigation After Videos Show Social Distancing Violations
Viral videos of a charity Chainsmokers concert on Long Island show crowds violating social distancing. It was meant to be a safe drive-in experience, but now it's under investigation; CBS2's Jenna..
Artists Discuss Their Work At Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, ‘The High Line Of The Hudson Valley’
They’re calling it “the High Line of the Hudson Valley.” CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.