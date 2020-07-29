Coronavirus updates: US nears 150,000 deaths; Twitter gets tough on hydroxychloroquine, fake cures; Arizona protesters want in-person school

Couple with 10 kids between them open up about their extraordinary life



A mum and dad who have proudly created the perfect blended family by combiningeight children from previous relationships and adding two more together, puttheir happiness down to accepting a life of “beautiful chaos.” When TraceeSimpson, 32, met weapons disposal expert Justin Schaeffer, 38, in 2015,through mutual friends, she already had six children - Delilah, 12, Beau, 11,Scarlett, nine, Wyatt, seven, and twins Rhett and Rhiggs, six - from aprevious relationship. Already dad to Ryan, 10, and Scarlett, seven, who livedwith him, in November 2015, knowing they wanted to be together forever, Justinwas delighted to combine their families under one roof in Yuma, Arizona, USA.Brand promoter Tracee loved their big, happy family so much that she then hadtwo more children with Justin - Remy, four, and Austin, 18 months – boostingtheir blended brood to 10. But she says being part of a clan of 12 and birthmother to eight children was never her plan, adding: "Quite honestly I neverexpected to have a big family - let alone 10 kids. "I'm so thrilled it endedup this way, though, our previous relationships didn’t work out, but nowJustin and I couldn’t be happier."

