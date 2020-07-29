|
Coronavirus updates: US nears 150,000 deaths; Twitter gets tough on hydroxychloroquine, fake cures; Arizona protesters want in-person school
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
McDonald's to permanently close 200 restaurants in the U.S.; Herman Cain remains hospitalized; Latest news.
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Couple with 10 kids between them open up about their extraordinary life
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published
Why are Arizona casinos still open despite experts saying they're high-risk during COVID-19 spike?Casinos are the only business designated as high-risk by Arizona's health department that remain unrestricted amid the state's recent COVID-19 spike.
USATODAY.com
What Arizona’s Tenuous Coronavirus Plateau Could Teach UsIs it possible to stabilize coronavirus infections without going into full lockdown? The hardest-hit Sun Belt states are offering a real-time experiment.
NYTimes.com
Fire destroys parts of Arizona Democrats buildingAn overnight fire destroyed part of the Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Party headquarters in Phoenix. The state Democratic Chair says nobody was inside..
USATODAY.com
McDonald's American fast food restaurant chain
McDonald's to close 200 U.S. restaurants. Here's where some of the closures are expectedMcDonald's is permanently closing 200 of its 14,000 U.S. locations this year with restaurants in Walmart stores making up over half of the closures.
USATODAY.com
The Olympics didn't inspire a nation to get fit – and neither will Boris Johnson's encounter with coronavirusAs the PM pledges to get Britain fit and healthy, pause to note that his government is also subsidising trips to McDonalds at £10 a time
Independent
McDonald's to require customers wear masks at all U.S. restaurants starting Aug. 1 as COVID-19 cases increaseMcDonald's will require customers to wear masks at restaurants nationwide starting Aug. 1. The chain is the latest to announce a face covering policy.
USATODAY.com
11 Restaurant Chains Now Hiring
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:57Published
Herman Cain writer, businessman and activist
