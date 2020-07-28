|
Orca mother who carried her dead calf for for 1,000 miles over 17 days is pregnant again
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Two years ago, an orca known as Tahlequah carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,000 miles. Scientists say that she is now pregnant again.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Killer whale Largest living species of dolphin
Tahlequah, Oklahoma City in Oklahoma, United States
