Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Orca mother who carried her dead calf for for 1,000 miles over 17 days is pregnant again

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Two years ago, an orca known as Tahlequah carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,000 miles. Scientists say that she is now pregnant again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Killer whale Killer whale Largest living species of dolphin


Tahlequah, Oklahoma Tahlequah, Oklahoma City in Oklahoma, United States

This orca carried her dead calf for 17 days and 1,000 miles. Now, she's pregnant again

 Two years ago, the world grieved with a killer whale known as Tahlequah (J35) and the death of her newborn. Now, scientists say she is pregnant again.
USATODAY.com

Tahlequah: Killer whale who carried dead calf for days is pregnant

 Tahlequah captured the world's attention when spotted carrying her dead calf for 17 days.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

A mother finished 100 runs in 100 days - wearing fancy dress [Video]

A mother finished 100 runs in 100 days - wearing fancy dress

A mother-of-one has completed a marathon lockdown challenge by completing 100 runs in 100 days - wearing a different fancy dress outfit each time.Mary Taylor, 38, has ran a total of 700 miles during..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:21Published
Baby bunnies nursing from devoted mother will warm your heart [Video]

Baby bunnies nursing from devoted mother will warm your heart

These baby bunnies are only a few weeks old. They live under the fence in a burrow beside a garden full of lettuce and other vegetables. But the home owner doesn't mind sharing her harvest with..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:30Published
Playful calf bounces with joy when her friend visits and pets her [Video]

Playful calf bounces with joy when her friend visits and pets her

Hope loves attention and she loves when her friend Dave visits to pet her and play with her. A very unusual calf, she is affectionate with people much more than is typical. Hope is only five days old...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Orca who carried her dead calf for 1600km is pregnant

Orca who carried her dead calf for 1600km is pregnant An orca known as Tahlequah, who raised worldwide concern when she carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1600km almost two years ago, is...
New Zealand Herald

Orca mother who carried her dead calf for weeks is pregnant again, researchers reveal

 Tahlequah, the grieving killer whale who made global headlines when she carried her dead calf for more than two weeks, is pregnant again, according to...
FOXNews.com

Orca mother who carried her dead calf for for 1,000 miles over 17 days is pregnant again

 Two years ago, an orca known as Tahlequah carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,000 miles. Scientists say that she is now pregnant again.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this