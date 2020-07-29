Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus daily news updates, July 29: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-bank meet

Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai 'relief'; PM Modi-bank meet 03:06

 From the Indian government allowing the export of up to 4 crore masks and 20 lakh medical goggles every month, to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray announcing 'major relief' in Mumbai after 3 months - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Report on state of local tourism [Video]

Report on state of local tourism

10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:07Published
After UP CM Yogi, his deputy visits Ayodhya to take stock of Ram Temple prep [Video]

After UP CM Yogi, his deputy visits Ayodhya to take stock of Ram Temple prep

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the temple town of Ayodhya on Tuesday. He offered prayers at various shrines like Hanumangarhi and Manidas Ram Chavani. Subsequently, he..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:28Published
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive [Video]

Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on India’s Covid-19 fight to US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive, here are the top updates on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus daily news updates, July 20: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

 Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific...
Seattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, July 21: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

 Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific...
Seattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, July 26: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

 Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this