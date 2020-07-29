Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spending on Shopify surpasses eBay as Covid-19 sends shoppers online

FT.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Revenues at Canadian ecommerce company rise 97%, far surpassing Wall St estimates
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this