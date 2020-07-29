Global  
 

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hospital

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hospitalA Palestinian hospital in the occupied West Bank is set to receive a large donation, after British street artist Banksy raised nearly $3 million on Tuesday.. ......
