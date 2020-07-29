Global  
 

First batch of five Rafale jets enter Indian air space: Officials

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
First batch of five Rafale jets enter Indian air space: OfficialsIn historic moments for the Indian Air Force, the first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft has now entered Indian air space, said officials, according to news agency PTI. The first batch of the much-awaited Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on 27 July. Nearly four years ago, India signed an...
0
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Rafale: First batch of 5 Fighter Jets land at Ambala airbase after covering nearly 7,000 Km|OneIndia

Rafale: First batch of 5 Fighter Jets land at Ambala airbase after covering nearly 7,000 Km|OneIndia 02:01

 The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets has landed at the Ambala airbase after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet. The fleet, comprising three single seater and two twin seater aircraft, will be part of the No. 17 Squadron of the Air Force, also known as the...

Dassault Rafale Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault

Congress welcomes arrival of Rafale jets, but questions govt over delay and high cost

 The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the arrival of Rafale fighter jets in India, but questioned the delay and their high cost. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked..
IndiaTimes

Rafale deal: A saga of political dogfight to celebratory touchdown

 The touchdown of five Rafale jets on Indian soil on Wednesday caps years of intense political dogfight, with the ruling BJP projecting the purchase as a huge..
IndiaTimes

Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

UPA govt's labour in identifying, purchasing Rafale in 2012 finally bears fruit: Congress

 After the arrival of five French Rafale fighter jets in the country, the Congress on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Air Force (IAF) while taking credit of..
IndiaTimes

Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF, jets will be game changer: Amit Shah

 Describing the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets as a historic day for the Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on..
IndiaTimes

Touch down of Rafale jets in India marks beginning of new era in our military history: Rajnath Singh

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the touch down of Rafale jets in India marks the beginning of a new era in our military history. "These..
IndiaTimes

Watch: Five Rafale fighter jets land at Ambala airbase, given ceremonial water salute

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that the five Rafale fighter jets from France safely landed at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala. The jets were given a..
DNA

Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed | Oneindia News [Video]

Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed | Oneindia News

Night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 FROM AUGUST 5 . Metro rail operations and large..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published
Watch: Rafale jets refuelled mid-air on their way from France to India [Video]

Watch: Rafale jets refuelled mid-air on their way from France to India

The 5 Rafale fighter aircraft en route to India were refuelled mid-air. Pictures of the refuelling exercise were taken at a height of 30,000 feet. The Indian Air Force 'appreciated the support'..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:20Published
Rafale Jets enter Indian Airspace: watch first visuals | Oneindia News [Video]

Rafale Jets enter Indian Airspace: watch first visuals | Oneindia News

The Rafales entered Indian airspace, and here are the first visuals. The first batch of Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday. The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets has landed..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published

First batch of five Rafale jets enter Indian air space: Officials

WorldNews Also reported by •IndiaTimesHinduRIA Nov.Mid-DayDNA

PM Modi tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nation

 There is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •RIA Nov.

'Welcome to India, boys': Netizens flood Twitter with greetings as Rafale jets make radio contact with Indian Navy

 The first batch of five Rafale jets will land in India, specifically at Haryana's Ambala, today (i.e. Wednesday, July 29). The jets are being flown to Ambala...
DNA


