Madonna's Instagram account flagged for spreading misinformation

Madonna Says Russia Fined Her A Million, LGBTQ Rights



Madonna has been a devoted ally to the LGBTQ community since the early days of her career and that outspokenness apparently didn’t fly in Russia eight years ago. In it, she doubles down on her support for LGBTQ rights, telling the crowd, “We want to fight for the right to be free, to be who we are.” In a caption accompanying the video, Madonna said that she was slapped with a $1 million fine by the Russian government for the speech, but that she “never paid.”

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970