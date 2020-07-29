Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Madonna's Instagram account flagged for spreading misinformation

WorldNews Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Madonna's Instagram account flagged for spreading misinformationPop star Madonna has been censured by Instagram after sharing a video about a coronavirus...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Madonna (entertainer) Madonna (entertainer) American singer, songwriter, and actress

Madonna keen to get back on the dance floor after knee surgery [Video]

Madonna keen to get back on the dance floor after knee surgery

Madonna has set herself a goal of ripping up the dance floor once again as she hobbles around on crutches following knee surgery.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Madonna's coronavirus Instagram post flagged for sharing 'False Information'

 Madonna's Instagram post is filled with warnings after she shared content fact-checkers deemed 'factually inaccurate.'
USATODAY.com
Madonna Says Russia Fined Her A Million, LGBTQ Rights [Video]

Madonna Says Russia Fined Her A Million, LGBTQ Rights

Madonna has been a devoted ally to the LGBTQ community since the early days of her career and that outspokenness apparently didn’t fly in Russia eight years ago. In it, she doubles down on her support for LGBTQ rights, telling the crowd, “We want to fight for the right to be free, to be who we are.” In a caption accompanying the video, Madonna said that she was slapped with a $1 million fine by the Russian government for the speech, but that she “never paid.”

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Madonna was fined $1 million by Russian government over LGBTQ+ rights speech [Video]

Madonna was fined $1 million by Russian government over LGBTQ+ rights speech

Madonna has claimed she was fined $1 million dollars by the Russian government for publicly supporting LGBTQ+ rights during a concert in the country in 2012.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Wiley slapped with Facebook and Instagram bans over anti-Semitic comments [Video]

Wiley slapped with Facebook and Instagram bans over anti-Semitic comments

Grime star Wiley has been banned from Facebook and Instagram after launching an anti-Semitic tirade last week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to all the brilliant and beautiful women in her life [Video]

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to all the brilliant and beautiful women in her life

Jennifer Aniston has taken part in a new Instagram challenge to honour all the brilliant and beautiful women in her life.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make new romance Instagram official [Video]

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make new romance Instagram official

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made their romance Instagram official, posting the first shot of themselves posing for the camera on the photo-sharing site.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

New Zealand news outlet quits Facebook [Video]

New Zealand news outlet quits Facebook

New Zealand's biggest news outlet is quitting Facebook. Stuff, the publisher of Stuff.co.nz, has announced it is quitting the social media platform in a trial "inspired by principle". The announcement..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Madonna censored by Instagram after promoting coronavirus conspiracy theory

 Singer promoted the same video that caused Donald Trump Jr to be suspended by Twitter
Independent Also reported by •PinkNewsFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

ETCanada

ET Canada Madonna's Instagram account flagged after singer is criticized for sharing #coronavirus conspiracy post https://t.co/TZFdKXTddY 24 seconds ago

TheCrackEmcee

The Crack Emcee @Madonna likes #RightWing @Oprah, so y'all better stop. #newage #quackery #rightwingOprah #StellaImmanuel https://t.co/WAFbSbInWk 3 minutes ago

cwolmak

Lachelle Wolfe RT @TrumpMustGo9: Can we just erase madonna from our history books now? This woman is and always has been batshit crazy and desperate to st… 3 minutes ago

gerbarco

Gerardo Barco RT @BBCNews: Madonna censured by Instagram after sharing video about a coronavirus conspiracy theory to her 15m followers https://t.co/QC… 11 minutes ago

Maggie91579371

Mags Madonna's coronavirus Instagram post flagged, then removed, for sharing 'False Information' https://t.co/q5b3dcwudW… https://t.co/7lSuaNoW6P 12 minutes ago

Cavakaggy

cavakaggy RT @Independent: Madonna censored by Instagram after promoting coronavirus conspiracy theory https://t.co/T2IBszIwos 12 minutes ago

___DENISE___EU_

Direita 🇧🇷 RT @heliobeltrao: Censuram até post da Madonna, mas não da CNN. “Madonna posted a version of the video to her Instagram feed, alongside a… 18 minutes ago

FormerUSN

DeplorableMeTex RT @dcexaminer: Instagram flags @Madonna's post on hydroxychloroquine as "false information" after the pop-singer shared the same video of… 20 minutes ago