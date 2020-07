You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tempe train derailment, fire causes partial bridge collapse



A train has caught fire after a derailment on a railroad bridge over Tempe Town Lake. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday on the south side of the lake near Mill Avenue. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 05:36 Published 12 minutes ago Fire breaks out as train derails and bridge collapses in Tempe, Arizona



A large fire has broken out after a train derailed on a bridge in Tempe, causing the structure to partially collapse into the lake below. Footage from July 29 shows large plumes of smoke billowing.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:46 Published 15 minutes ago Train derailment in Tempe, Arizona



A train derailment in Tempe, Arizona left a huge fire burning on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake, pumping thick black smoke into the air. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:36 Published 23 minutes ago

Tweets about this WFXR News Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse and big fire https://t.co/yLjhAZOQ4W 7 minutes ago