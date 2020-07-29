Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Census head says Trump memo doesn’t change count of everyone

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts isn’t changing the U.S. Census Bureau’s goal of counting every person in the country, the agency’s chief said in prepared remarks for a congressional hearing Wednesday. Although the Census Bureau has started examining methodologies for complying […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump Administration asks to speed up census data

Trump Administration asks to speed up census data 00:20

 The Trump Administration is asking Congress for extra funding to speed up the census process. Republicans have included $448 million in its stimulus proposal to meet the request.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some organizations concerned about President Trump's memo on 2020 Census [Video]

Some organizations concerned about President Trump's memo on 2020 Census

Some organizations concerned about President Trump's memo on 2020 Census

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:54Published
Trump Signs Order Targeting Undocumented Immigrants In Upcoming Census [Video]

Trump Signs Order Targeting Undocumented Immigrants In Upcoming Census

Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Tuesday, reports CNN. It excludes undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional districts. That is... when district lines are redrawn next..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump census order targets illegal migrants [Video]

Trump census order targets illegal migrants

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Tuesday that targets migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are next redrawn. Gavino..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this