|
Census head says Trump memo doesn’t change count of everyone
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump’s order seeking to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the process of redrawing congressional districts isn’t changing the U.S. Census Bureau’s goal of counting every person in the country, the agency’s chief said in prepared remarks for a congressional hearing Wednesday. Although the Census Bureau has started examining methodologies for complying […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this