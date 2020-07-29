Global  
 

Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Isaias could impact Florida after lashing Caribbean with wind, rain

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Florida could see heavy rain and strong winds from a system that is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias by the end of the week.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: 11 a.m. Wednesday update - Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to strengthen into Isaias

11 a.m. Wednesday update - Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to strengthen into Isaias 01:23

 Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is causing heavy rains and possibly life-threatening flash flooding Wednesday on Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

