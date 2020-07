Online Varalakshmi Vratam at Srisailam Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Devasthanam will conduct Varalakshmi Vratam Arjitha Seva in online mode on Friday, and interested devotees can book 👓 View full article

