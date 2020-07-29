Administration wants West Wing remodel money in virus bill

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Why Gates, Musk & others' accounts were hacked in Bitcoin scam



Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:38 Published 2 weeks ago Barack Obama and Bill Gates accounts hacked in Bitcoin Twitter scam



High-profile Twitter accounts, including those of Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Kanye West, have been hacked as part of a widespread cryptocurrency scam.The accounts, which have large Twitter followings,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this