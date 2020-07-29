Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Suburban Lifestyle Dream': Trump attacks fair housing rule in tweet critics call 'vile'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Trump's tweet about a controversial housing rule drew fire from critics who said he was trying to appeal to suburban voters through racial prejudice.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Coronavirus: Trump’s signals 'unhelpful', says Fauci

 The top US disease researcher was speaking after the president shared a video making unproven claims.
BBC News

U.N. Panel Takes Aim at Heavy-Handed Police Tactics at Protests

 The comments by the United Nations Human Rights Committee come as the Trump administration faces growing criticism for deploying federal agents to confront Black..
NYTimes.com

Trump defends Germany withdrawal

 President Donald Trump is defending the decision to pull U.S. troops out of Germany, telling reporters "we're reducing the force because they're not paying their..
USATODAY.com
U.S. COVID-19 deaths surge past 150k [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surge past 150k

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, a number higher than in any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:55Published

Related videos from verified sources

Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump [Video]

Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump

According to CNN Business the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media on Friday. This comes after the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Trump warns he may end Obama-era housing policy [Video]

Trump warns he may end Obama-era housing policy

In a tweet on Tuesday, President Trump threatened to stop an Obama-era housing policy meant to eliminate racial disparities in housing.

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 01:01Published
Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence' [Video]

Twitter Censors Donald Trump’s Tweet Due to 'Glorifying Violence'

Twitter escalated it’s ongoing feud with Donald Trump on Friday after deciding one of the president’s tweets was violating their rule against “glorifying violence”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Robert Reich: Trump’s Worst Attacks On Workers – OpEd

Robert Reich: Trump’s Worst Attacks On Workers – OpEd Donald Trump campaigned as an insurgent outside of the political establishment who would restore the long-neglected working class. That was a lie. As president,...
Eurasia Review

Trump Scorned for Promoting Fox News Host’s Book: He’s the ‘Huckster-in-Chief’

Trump Scorned for Promoting Fox News Host’s Book: He’s the ‘Huckster-in-Chief’ President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that followers should purchase Fox News host Greg Gutfeld’s new book, generating criticism in the...
The Wrap

Facebook, Google, and the US government all have their own reasons to make you believe that TikTok is unsafe and scary — and they're all self-serving

Facebook, Google, and the US government all have their own reasons to make you believe that TikTok is unsafe and scary — and they're all self-serving · President Trump and the US government have been considering a ban on TikTok over long-held concerns regarding its ties to China, and its access to user data...
Business Insider


Tweets about this