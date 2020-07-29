|
'Suburban Lifestyle Dream': Trump attacks fair housing rule in tweet critics call 'vile'
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Trump's tweet about a controversial housing rule drew fire from critics who said he was trying to appeal to suburban voters through racial prejudice.
