Rep. Louie Gohmert 'can't help but wonder' if COVID-19 diagnosis is due to wearing a mask
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Rep. Louie Gohmert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, said he was touching his face while wearing a mask.
