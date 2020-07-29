Global  
 

Rep. Louie Gohmert 'can't help but wonder' if COVID-19 diagnosis is due to wearing a mask

Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Rep. Louie Gohmert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, said he was touching his face while wearing a mask.
 Gohmert tested positive for coronavirus while preparing to travel with Trump. Gohmert was often seen not wearing a mask at the Capitol.
