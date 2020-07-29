Kanye West’s NJ ballot petition falls short, complaint says Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Kanye West’s petition to appear on New Jersey’s ballot as a presidential candidate fails to pass legal muster because signatures are incomplete, and in some cases appear written with very similar handwriting, according to a formal complaint filed with the state Wednesday. Election law attorney Scott Salmon, a registered Democrat, filed […] 👓 View full article

