Kanye West’s NJ ballot petition falls short, complaint says

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Kanye West’s petition to appear on New Jersey’s ballot as a presidential candidate fails to pass legal muster because signatures are incomplete, and in some cases appear written with very similar handwriting, according to a formal complaint filed with the state Wednesday. Election law attorney Scott Salmon, a registered Democrat, filed […]
News video: Attorney Challenges Kanye West's Ballot Signatures

Attorney Challenges Kanye West's Ballot Signatures 00:23

 Kayne West's bid for the White House is being challenged by an attorney in New Jersey.

ShowBiz Minute: Judd, West, Morgan

 Court says Judd can sue Weinstein for sexual harassment; Kanye West's NJ ballot petition falls short, complaint says; Tracy Morgan, wife to divorce after 5 years...
USATODAY.com

Kanye West Withdraws Petition to Get on NJ's 2020 Ballot

 Kanye West withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey's ballot, according to an email chain between a judge and what appears to be...
Newsmax

Kanye West withdraws petition to be on US state's presidential ballot

 Kanye West withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey's ballot, according to an email chain between a judge and what appears to...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •TMZ.comAceShowbizIndependentCBS 2HipHopDXCBC.ca

