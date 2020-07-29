|
MLB suspends Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly, manager Dave Roberts after benches-clearing incident with Astros
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Los Angeles reliever Joe Kelly and manager Dave Roberts were suspended following Tuesday night's benches-clearing incident in Houston.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Kelly (pitcher) American baseball player
Joe Kelly, Carlos Correa set off benches-clearing incident as Dodgers-Astros gets heatedSimmering Dodgers-Astros feud boiled over in benches-clearing incident after Los Angeles reliever Joe Kelly's matchup with Houston's Carlos Correa.
USATODAY.com
Dave Roberts (outfielder) American baseball player and manager
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
Doctor Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Miami Marlins season on pause after coronavirus outbreak: What we know nowThe latest updates: 17 players and staff have tested positive, games postponed through Sunday, other MLB teams also impacted.
USATODAY.com
Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41Published
Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States
'That's dirty baseball': Astros' Dusty Baker hot after benches-clearing incident vs. Dodgers"We don't start nothing, but we don't take nothing, either," Astros manager Dusty Baker said following Tuesday's heated game against the Dodgers.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles City in California
Kim Kardashian returns to Los Angeles alone after tense reunion with Kanye West
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49Published
Houston Largest city in Texas
Meet the "Covid Hunter" of HoustonA Texas doctor says his treatment protocol gives coronavirus patients a 95% chance of recovery.
BBC News
Competing with China? The United States has disarmed itself(CNN)The Trump administration's decision to eject China from its Houston consulate on a spying accusation is the latest move in a spate of US policies and..
WorldNews
US flag lowered as consulate in Chengdu forced to close
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this