MLB suspends Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly, manager Dave Roberts after benches-clearing incident with Astros

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Los Angeles reliever Joe Kelly and manager Dave Roberts were suspended following Tuesday night's benches-clearing incident in Houston.
Joe Kelly, Carlos Correa set off benches-clearing incident as Dodgers-Astros gets heated

 Simmering Dodgers-Astros feud boiled over in benches-clearing incident after Los Angeles reliever Joe Kelly's matchup with Houston's Carlos Correa.
