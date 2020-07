Malik B, founding member of The Roots, has died at 47 Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik B, a rapper and founding member of The Roots, has died. He was 47. The group announced the death of the Philadelphia-born emcee in a social media post Wednesday. The cause of death was not released. Malik B, whose real name is Malik Abdul Basit, was a major contributor to […] 👓 View full article