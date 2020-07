Top-ranked Ash Barty withdraws from US Open Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

SYDNEY (AP) — No. 1-ranked Ash Barty says she has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because she is not comfortable with traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. Barty is the biggest name yet to opt out of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 Grand Slam tournament in New York because of the global health crisis. “I will make […] 👓 View full article

