Tracy Morgan, wife Megan Wollover announce divorce after nearly 5 years of marriage
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover are filing for divorce. They married in 2015, a year after Morgan was critically injured in a highway crash.
