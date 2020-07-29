Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tracy Morgan, wife Megan Wollover announce divorce after nearly 5 years of marriage

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover are filing for divorce. They married in 2015, a year after Morgan was critically injured in a highway crash.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Vanessa Morgan's husband files for divorce days after pregnancy reveal

Vanessa Morgan's husband files for divorce days after pregnancy reveal 01:12

 Vanessa Morgan's husband Michael Kopech has filed for divorce - just days after the pair revealed they are expecting their first child.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tracy Morgan Tracy Morgan American comedian and actor

MOVIE REVIEW: Scoob!

 by Graham Pierrepoint -
SCOOB! IMDb Dir: Tony Cervone Starring Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried,..
One News Page Staff

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Dre's Wife Files for Divorce [Video]

Dr. Dre's Wife Files for Divorce

Dr. Dre's Wife Files for Divorce According to 'Us Weekly,' Dr. Dre's wife, Nicole Young, filed the paperwork on Monday after more than 20 years of marriage. Dre and Young have two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:37Published
Dr. Dre's wife files for divorce [Video]

Dr. Dre's wife files for divorce

Dr. Dre's wife Nicole Young has reportedly filed for divorce after more than 20 years of marriage.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:45Published
Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years files for divorce [Video]

Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years files for divorce

Nicole Young filed documents seeking to end her marriage to Dr. Dre - the producer, rapper and music mogul whose real name is Andre Young - in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Tweets about this