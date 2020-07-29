|
Brentford in playoff final after last game at 116-year home
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
BRENTFORD, England (AP) — Brentford beat Swansea 3-1 on Wednesday in its last game after 116 years at Griffin Park stadium to reach the Championship playoff final. Brentford overturned Swansea’s one-goal lead from the semifinal first leg within the first 15 minutes through goals from Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Marcondes. Bryan Mbeumo added the third […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this